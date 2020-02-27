Chairman Thompson Marks One Year Since House Passage of H.R. 8

Washington – Today Gun Violence Prevention Task Force Chairman Mike Thompson (CA-05) marked one year since the House passed H.R. 8, his Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2019. This legislation would expand background checks and is widely agreed to be the quickest and most effective legislation to help prevent gun violence. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has not given the bill a vote in the Senate, despite widespread and bipartisan support. A statement from Thompson is below.

“One year ago, the House took bipartisan action to help prevent gun violence. This was the action that the vast majority of Americans demanded, and our new majority answered that call. This bill expanded background checks to keep guns out of the hands of those who would do harm to themselves and others. It’s effective and it passed with votes from Republicans and Democrats.

“After three hundred sixty-five days. After tens of thousands of deaths. After millions of lives forever changed. One man standing in the way of change – Leader McConnell. There is blood on his hands and history will not remember him kindly. But we will prevail, we will pass this bill, and we will keep our communities safe from gun violence.”

You can click here to watch a press event with Member of the Task Force marking this solemn anniversary and you can click here to read more about H.R. 8.

The Gun Violence Prevention Task Force was established after the tragedy at Sandy Hook and has grown to a membership of more than 165.