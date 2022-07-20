House Passes Funding Bill that Includes Key Sonoma County Priorities

Washington – Today, Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) voted to pass H.R. 8294, the six-bill appropriations package that includes funding for key projects within Sonoma County for which Rep. Thompson secured inclusion. The projects include the Roseland Boys and Girls Club, Providence Rohnert Park House, and State Route 121/12/8th Street East Intersection Improvements Project.

“Today’s vote helps move funding for important projects within Sonoma County through the legislative process,” said Thompson. “I worked with Sonoma County leaders to select these projects because we know that when fully funded, they will strengthen our community. As this process continues, I am committed to ensuring that these projects remain part of the final package that is sent to President Biden’s desk.”

The funding amounts for Sonoma County projects included in today’s vote are:

$4,000,000 for the Roseland Boys and Girls Club Project which will support the construction of a gymnasium for the new Boys and Girls Club Child Care Center in Roseland to provide academic enrichment to local youth.

$1,500,000 for the State Route 121/12/8th Street East Intersection Improvements Project which will create a roundabout at the intersection to reduce the number of conflict points and lower the speeds of approaching vehicles to improve safety.

$1,300,000 for the Providence Rohnert Park House Project which will build out essential supportive service spaces and resident common areas on the first floor of a 76-unit permanent supportive housing building in Rohnert Park for seniors aged 55+ who have a documented history of long-term homelessness and incomes at or below 30 percent of the area median income.

More information about the Rep. Thompson’s Fiscal Year 2023 community funded project requests can be found here.