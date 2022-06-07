Senate Passes Thompson's Bill to Rename Cotati Post Office in Honor of the Pasta King, Art Ibleto

Washington – On May 25, the United States Senate passed Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05)’s H.R. 735, a bill to rename the Cotati Post Office in honor of Arturo Luis Ibleto, the Pasta King. The City of Cotati passed a resolution requesting that Congressman Thompson introduce this bill to honor Art’s life and legacy.

“With the Senate passing my bill to rename the Cotati Post Office in honor of the Pasta King, Art Ibleto, we are one step closer to making the Art Ibleto Post Office a reality,” said Thompson. “It was a tremendous honor to introduce this bill in the House, and I look forward to seeing President Biden sign it into law so we can ensure that Art’s legacy lives on.”

Read more about the Pasta King in the press release that Rep. Thompson sent following the House passage of the bill here.

The House of Representatives passed Thompson’s bill on February 8, 2022 by a vote of 422 – 4.

