Thompson Announces $125 Million to Lower Energy Costs and Protect Homes from Wildfires

Washington – Today, Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) announced that California is set to receive $125,309,027 from the Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP). The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that Thompson helped pass expanded this program so more working families can have their homes retrofitted. WAP home retrofitting includes installing insulation, updating heating and cooling systems, upgrading electrical appliances, and making other common-sense changes to help fireproof homes.

“As our communities continue to face increased threats from wildfires and higher energy prices, I am working to secure funding to help our families fireproof their homes and lower energy bills,” said Thompson. “The WAP helps families make their homes safer, healthier, and more energy efficient. I was proud to vote for the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to provide $3.5 billion for the WAP to ensure that our communities have the resources they need to protect their homes and lower energy costs.”

Roughly one-quarter of American households have a high energy burden, and this figure is substantially higher for disadvantaged and low-income populations, according to the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy. Thompson supported the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed into law by President Biden last year, which provided $3.5 billion for the Weatherization Assistance Program to address that burden.

Thompson also voted for the American Rescue Plan, which delivered $4.5 billion in funds to help families with home energy costs through the Low-Income Heating Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The recently enacted Fiscal Year 2022 omnibus appropriations bill also included an additional $313 million for WAP and an additional $3.4 billion for LIHEAP.

