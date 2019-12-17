Thompson Announces 2019 App Challenge Winners for Fifth Congressional District

Washington – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) announced that Kai Rush and Benji Ryuijin have been selected as the 2019 App Challenge winners for the Fifth Congressional District for their app Space Trace. Kai and Benji are seniors at Benicia High School and competed against more than a dozen other app designers in this year’s challenge. They were selected by a group of local technology experts.

“Each year I am thrilled to see so many great ideas and innovative designs from our local student app designers and I am excited to congratulate Kai and Benji as this year’s winning team for their app called Space Trace,” said Thompson. “Their innovative design will be on display throughout the upcoming year in the U.S. Capitol and featured on the House website, proudly representing our district to the nation. Congratulations to Kai and Benji and all the incredible and innovative students who competed in this year’s challenge!”

You can click here to watch a video outlining the design and concept for the winning app and click here to learn more about the annual Congressional App Challenge.

Congressman Mike Thompson is proud to represent California’s 5th Congressional District, which includes all or part of Contra Costa, Lake, Napa, Solano and Sonoma Counties. He is a senior member of the House Committee on Ways and Means where he chairs the Subcommittee on Tax Policy. Rep. Thompson is Chairman of the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force. He is also Co-Chair of the bipartisan, bicameral Congressional Wine Caucus and a member of the fiscally-conservative Blue Dog Coalition.