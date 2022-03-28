Thompson Announces 2022 Lake County Woman of the Year

Lakeport – Today, Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) announced that Jennifer Strong was chosen as the 2022 Lake County Woman of the Year. Every year, Rep. Thompson selects inspiring women from California’s Fifth District to recognize their contributions and efforts over the last year.

After the 2015 Valley Fire, Jennifer Strong founded the Rotary Fire Relief fun and raised over $1 million to support fire survivors. Her efforts have made our recovery easier, and her leadership is inspiring,” said Thompson. “As a member of the Lakeport Rotary Club, she is known for organizing the Konocti Challenge which raises millions of dollars for Lake County. I am proud to recognize her as the 2022 Lake County Woman of the Year and I look forward to seeing what she continues to accomplish for our community.”

The Woman of the Year Recognition Ceremony was started in honor of Women’s History Month to recognize the service of women in our community.

A complete list of 2022 winners includes:

Tina Wong (Contra Costa County)

Jennifer Strong (Lake County)

Betty Labastida (Napa County)

Betty Rhodes (Napa County)

Hazel Wilson (Solano County)

Lisa Diaz-McQuaid (Sonoma County)

Elizabeth Quiroz (Sonoma County)

###