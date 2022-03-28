Thompson Announces 2022 Napa County Women of the Year

Napa – Today, Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) announced that Betty Rhodes and Betty Labastida were chosen as the 2022 Napa County Women of the Year. Every year, Rep. Thompson selects inspiring women from California’s Fifth District to recognize their contributions and efforts over the last year.

“Betty Rhodes is a passionate advocate for our community’s seniors, having worked with the state and county to support policies that impact older Californians,” said Thompson. “She is a member of the California Senior Leadership Alliance and has served on the Napa County Paratransit Coordinating Council, Napa and Solano Area Agency on Aging, and Molly’s Angels Board of Directors. Betty’s efforts to make Napa County a better place for our seniors has been inspiring, and I am proud to honor her as Woman of the Year for all that she does in support of our communities.”

Betty Labastida is a retired nurse who has been volunteering at COVID-19 vaccination sites in Napa County where she uses her medical experience and bilingual speaking skills to help protect our communities,” said Thompson. “As a longtime nurse and public health expert, she stepped up to serve our communities and help to protect against COVID-19. Her expertise helped countless people receive the COVID-19 vaccine, and she is the perfect example of the Woman of the Year.”

The Woman of the Year Recognition Ceremony was started in honor of Women’s History Month to recognize the service of women in our community.

A complete list of 2022 winners includes:

Tina Wong (Contra Costa County)

Jennifer Strong (Lake County)

Betty Labastida (Napa County)

Betty Rhodes (Napa County)

Hazel Wilson (Solano County)

Lisa Diaz-McQuaid (Sonoma County)

Elizabeth Quiroz (Sonoma County)

