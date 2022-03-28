Thompson Announces 2022 Solano County Woman of the Year

Vallejo – Today, Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) announced that Hazel Wilson was chosen as the 2022 Solano County Woman of the Year. Every year, Rep. Thompson selects inspiring women from California’s Fifth District to recognize their contributions and efforts over the last year.

“Hazel Wilson is an advocate and consensus builder for students throughout Vallejo,” said Thompson. “Her extensive work with the school district and other non-profits like the NAACP and the African American Alliance of Vallejo has directly impacted the lives of so many children and set them up for bright futures. She is a clear choice for Solano County Woman of the Year.”

The Woman of the Year Recognition Ceremony was started in honor of Women’s History Month to recognize the service of women in our community.

A complete list of 2022 winners includes:

Tina Wong (Contra Costa County)

Jennifer Strong (Lake County)

Betty Labastida (Napa County)

Betty Rhodes (Napa County)

Hazel Wilson (Solano County)

Lisa Diaz-McQuaid (Sonoma County)

Elizabeth Quiroz (Sonoma County)

