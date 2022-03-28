Thompson Announces 2022 Sonoma County Women of the Year

Santa Rosa – Today, Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) announced that Lisa Diaz-McQuiad and Elizabeth Quiroz were chosen as the 2022 Sonoma County Women of the Year. Every year, Rep. Thompson selects inspiring women from California’s Fifth District to recognize their contributions and efforts over the last year.

“Elizabeth Quiroz escaped from human trafficking early in her life, and pursued an education to help other victims recover and move forward with their lives,” said Thompson. “As a substance use disorder counselor at Athena House Residential Treatment Center and a member of the Sonoma County Human Trafficking Task Force, she works to protect vulnerable communities and provide them with the support they need. Her efforts make her a clear choice to recognize as Woman of the Year.”

“Lisa Diaz-McQuiad is a co-founder of the Redemption House of the Bay Area, a non-profit that supports victims of human trafficking in Sonoma County,” said Thompson. “As a member of the Sonoma County Human Trafficking Task force, an advocate in the Missing Murdered Indigenous Women movement, and co-facilitator of the first peer-lead human trafficking victims support group in Sonoma County, she is a strong voice for these communities. Her work helps marginalized people throughout Sonoma County and I am glad to recognize her work.”

The Woman of the Year Recognition Ceremony was started in honor of Women’s History Month to recognize the service of women in our community.

A complete list of 2022 winners includes:

Tina Wong (Contra Costa County)

Jennifer Strong (Lake County)

Betty Labastida (Napa County)

Betty Rhodes (Napa County)

Hazel Wilson (Solano County)

Lisa Diaz-McQuaid (Sonoma County)

Elizabeth Quiroz (Sonoma County)

