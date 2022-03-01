Thompson Announces 2022 State of the Union Guests from California's Fifth District

Washington – Today, Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) announced his guests for the 2022 State of the Union address. The invited guests include two restaurant owners who were able to keep their doors open, a housing advocate, a public health expert, and a former Lake County Board of Education trustee with a guest represented from each of the counties in California’s Fifth District.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic prevents me from inviting a resident of California’s Fifth District to the State of the Union in person, I am honored to recognize these individuals for their work in their respective fields and so glad to invite them to be my guests virtually at this year’s address,” said Thompson. “My invited guests are truly hometown heroes and heroines and represent the best of our communities in California’s Fifth District. I look forward to speaking with them tonight before the State of the Union and to hear about their experiences over the last year.”

The State of the Union Address will highlight the achievements and work still to be done under the leadership of President Biden. While safety protocols mean this year’s in-person attendance will be limited, Rep. Thompson said inviting these virtual guests is an important way to honor the people of California and uplift their stories.

Dr. William Walker, Contra Costa County – Director, Contra Costa Health Services

Madelene Lyon, Lake County – Former Lake County Board of Education Trustee

Karen Cakebread, Napa County – Founder of ZIATA Wines

Nicole Hodge, Solano County – Owner of Provisions Café in Vallejo

Sonu Chandi, Sonoma County – President, Chandi Hospitality

Jen Klose, Sonoma County – Executive Director, Generation H

###