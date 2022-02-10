Thompson Announces $56 Million in Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure for California

Washington – Today, Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) announced that over $56 million is on the way to California from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to install electric vehicle (EV) charging stations along key roads and highways. Congressman Thompson worked to secure these investments to create good-paying jobs, improve charger access for California drivers, help protect California’s environment, and support American car manufacturers’ rapidly growing EV production.

“Electric vehicles play a vital role in combating climate change and providing a cleaner environment by reducing carbon pollution across the country,” said Thompson. “The EV investments from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will create good-paying jobs by incentivizing the production of electric vehicles and investing in the expansion of EV charging stations across the country. As more money comes to California from this law, I look forward to ensuring that it is distributed equitably to all of our communities.”

The United States’ network of 100,000 chargers is currently insufficient to service the growing number of EV owners — and also struggles with inconsistent plug types, payment options and data availability. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is investing in good-paying union jobs to address these shortcomings, advancing our goal to expand the U.S. network to 500,000 chargers and grow electric vehicle sales to 50 percent of the automobile market by 2030.

