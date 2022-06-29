Thompson Announces Inclusion of Key Contra Costa County Funding Project in Appropriations Bill

Martinez – Today, Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) announced that every request he submitted for community funded projects within Contra Costa County was included in the Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 funding legislation released by the House Appropriations Subcommittees. The projects include the Contra Costa Transition Aged Youth (TAY) Diversion Project and the Martinez Municipal Fishing Pier Renovation Project.

“Community funded projects allow important programs in our community to have the opportunity to receive the necessary funding to come to fruition,” said Thompson. “Each year, I am proud to submit requests for funding for the priorities of each county in California’s Fifth District, and Contra Costa County’s projects will support alternative forms of rehabilitation for youth offenders and fund renovation of vital infrastructure. I look forward to continuing to work with local leaders to ensure these projects are included in the final appropriations bill.”

The projects that Thompson was able to secure inclusion for include:

$2,547,600 for the Martinez Municipal Fishing Pier Renovation Project which will allow the City of Martinez to renovate the Martinez Municipal Fishing Pier by repairing the structure of the existing timber fishing pier, replacing deck railings, and installing ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant decking.

$1,000,000 for the Contra Costa Transition Aged Youth (TAY) Diversion Project which will support the implementation of a diversion program for those aged 18-25 who are arrested for certain felonies and/or serious misdemeanors to address recidivism rates and promote healing, restoration, and accountability.

More information about Rep. Thompson’s FY2023 community funded project requests can be found here.

