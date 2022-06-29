Thompson Announces Inclusion of Key Lake County Funding Project in Appropriations Bill

Clearlake – Today, Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) announced that every request he submitted for community funded projects within Lake County was included in the Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 funding legislation released by the House Appropriations Subcommittees. The projects include the Lakeport Armory Facility Repurposing Project, the Middle Creek Flood Damage Reduction and Ecosystem Restoration Project, and the Clearlake Burns Valley Sports Complex & Recreation Center Project.

“Community funded projects provide an opportunity for vital programs in our community to receive the funding they need to be completed,” said Thompson. “Each year, I am proud to submit requests for each county in California’s Fifth District to fund their priorities, and Lake County’s projects will expand opportunity, support ecosystem restoration, and support law enforcement. I look forward to continuing to work with local leaders to ensure these projects are included in the final appropriations bill.”

The projects that Thompson was able to secure inclusion for include:

$2,000,000 for the Clearlake Burns Valley Sports Complex & Recreation Center Project which will support the construction of a large sports and recreation center complete with baseball fields, soccer fields, a 20,000 square foot rec center, a small amount of retail space, a public works corporation yard, and an 80-unit affordable housing project.

$988,600 for the Lakeport Armory Facility Repurposing Project which will rehabilitate and repurpose a decommissioned National Guard Armory facility to establish a permanent location to co-locate the Lake County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) and Lake County’s Emergency Operations Center.

$750,000 for the Middle Creek Flood Damage Reduction and Ecosystem Restoration Project which will restart an authorized Corps of Engineers project, Middle Creek, CA, to reduce flood and catastrophic loss, improve water quality, and restore vital wetlands habitat with cultural significance for the surrounding tribal communities.

Thompson also secured funding for the UC Davis Smoke Taint Research Project which will allow the university to conduct critical research about grape smoke exposure.

More information about the Rep. Thompson’s FY2023 community funded project requests can be found here.

