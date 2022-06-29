Thompson Announces Inclusion of Key Napa County Funding Projects in Appropriations Bill

Napa – Today, Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) announced that every request he submitted for community funded projects within Napa County was included in the Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 funding legislation released by the House Appropriations Subcommittees. The projects include the Napa Homelessness Services Project, the Napa Valley Vine Trail Project, and the Ole Health Electronic Records Project.

“Our community is made better each year thanks to the funding provided to vital local programs by community funded projects,” said Thompson. “I am proud to submit requests every year on behalf of each county in our district to fund their priorities, and Napa County’s projects will support expanded access to support services, fund infrastructure improvements, and improve community health care. I look forward to continuing to work with local leaders to ensure these projects are included in the final appropriations bill.”

The projects that Thompson was able to secure inclusion for include:

$4,000,000 for the Napa Valley Vine Trail Project which will support the planning, engineering, and environmental work to close the 10-mile gap in the Vine Trail segments from Napa to Yountville and St. Helena to Calistoga to boost the local economy and promote safety for cyclists and pedestrians.

$1,796,139 for the Ole Health Electronic Records Project which will fund the implementation of a new electronic health records system to coordinate patient care with providers across Napa County and reduce care delays for the clinic’s 35,000 annual patients and the 74 percent of Medicaid patients it serves in Napa County.

$750,000 for the Napa Homelessness Services Project which will allow the City of Napa to expand its permanent housing model to support people with severe mental illnesses and the homeless by constructing and furnishing units to support the addition of eight additional clients.

Thompson also secured funding for the UC Davis Smoke Taint Research Project which will allow the university to conduct critical research about grape smoke exposure.

More information about Rep. Thompson’s FY2023 community funded project requests can be found here.

