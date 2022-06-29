Thompson Announces Inclusion of Key Solano County Funding Projects in Appropriations Bill

Vallejo – Today, Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) announced that every request he submitted for community funded projects within Solano County was included in the Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 funding legislation released by the House Appropriations Subcommittees. The projects include the Vallejo Ghost Gun and Gun Violence Reduction Initiative, the Mare Island Preservation and Restoration Project, and the SolTrans 100 Percent Battery Electric Commuter Coaches Project.

“Community funded projects provide critical funding to important programs in our community which allow them to be completed and expanded,” said Thompson. “I am proud to submit funding requests for the priorities of each county in our district each year, and Solano County’s projects will improve the safety of our communities, restore historic landmarks, and promote sustainability. I look forward to continuing to work with local leaders to ensure these projects are included in the final appropriations bill.”

The projects that Thompson was able to secure inclusion for include:

$2,000,000 for the SolTrans 100 Percent Battery Electric Commuter Coaches Project which will support the purchase of four electric buses for the City of Vallejo to reduce emissions from public transportation.

$1,219,000 for the Mare Island Preservation and Restoration Project which will rehabilitate and preserve Historic Mare Island Landmarks including the Admiral’s Mansion and St. Peter’s Chapel.

$830,000 for the Vallejo Ghost Gun and Gun Violence Reduction Initiative which will allow the Vallejo Police Department to purchase and install Shot Spotter auditory gunshot detection equipment in the highest-crime neighborhoods and acquire Peregrine software to reduce crime, improve response time, enhance investigative capabilities, and increase the department’s overall efficiency.

More information about Rep. Thompson’s FY2023 community funded project requests can be found here.

