Thompson Announces Inclusion of Key Sonoma County Funding Projects in Appropriations Bill

Santa Rosa – Today, Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) announced that every request he submitted for community funded projects within Sonoma County were included in the Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 funding legislation released by the House Appropriations Subcommittees. The projects include the Roseland Boys and Girls Club Project, the State Route 121/12/8th Street East Intersection Improvements Project, and the Providence Rohnert Park House Project.

“Several critical programs in our community depend on funding provided by community funded projects to function and make improvements,” said Thompson. “Each year, I am proud to submit funding requests for the priorities of each county in our district, and Sonoma County’s projects will support youth programs, fund safety improvements, and expand access to supportive housing. I look forward to continuing to work with local leaders to ensure these projects are included in the final appropriations bill.

The projects that Thompson was able to secure inclusion for include:

$4,000,000 for the Roseland Boys and Girls Club Project which will support the construction of a gymnasium for the new Boys and Girls Club Child Care Center in Roseland to provide academic enrichment to local youth.

$1,500,000 for the State Route 121/12/8th Street East Intersection Improvements Project which will create a roundabout at the intersection to reduce the number of conflict points and lower the speeds of approaching vehicles to improve safety.

$1,300,000 for the Providence Rohnert Park House Project which will fund the build out of all resident common areas and supportive services spaces on the first floor of a 76-unit permanent supportive housing project in Rohnert Park for seniors aged 55+ who have a documented history of long-term homelessness and incomes at or below 30 percent of the area median income.

Thompson also secured funding for the UC Davis Smoke Taint Research Project which will allow the university to conduct critical research about grape smoke exposure.

More information about Rep. Thompson’s FY2023 community funded project requests can be found here.

###