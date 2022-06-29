Thompson Announces Inclusion of Key Yolo County Funding Project in Appropriations Bill

Davis – Today, Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) announced that the community funded project request he submitted within Yolo County was included in the Fiscal Year 2023 funding legislation released by the Appropriations Subcommittees. The project is the UC Davis Smoke Taint Research Project.

“Each year, vital programs in our community have the opportunity to receive necessary funding through community funded projects,” said Thompson. “I am proud to submit requests for each county in California’s Fifth District to fund their priorities, and Yolo County’s project will support critical agricultural research. I look forward to forward to seeing the impact of this research on our local wine and agriculture community.”

The project that Thompson was able to secure inclusion for is:

$1,205,966.73 for the UC Davis Smoke Taint Research Project which will allow the university to acquire a Gas Chromatography Triple Quadrupole Mass Spectrometer (GC-MS/MS) and an Ultra High-Pressure Liquid Chromatography Time-of-Flight Mass Spectrometer (UPLC-QTOF-MS) to conduct critical research about grape smoke exposure.

More information about Rep. Thompson’s FY2023 community funded project requests can be found here.

