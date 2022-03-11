Thompson Announces More Than $12 Million for Public Transit in California's Fifth District

Washington – Today, Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) announced that the City of Santa Rosa and the City of Napa will receive a combined total of $12,744,156 in federal funding to purchase additional buses and upgrade and modify bus-related facilitates. The funding, which comes from the Federal Transit Administration’s Buses and Bus Facilities Program, allocates $4,288,300 for Santa Rosa and $8,455,856 for Napa.

“Public transit is a vital part of our communities, helping to connect us to daily necessities and economic opportunity. These grants are essential funds that will help advance public transportation for thousands of people in our cities who rely on it,” said Thompson. “I was proud to work with the cities and the Biden administration to secure funding for these projects to ensure our cities have the resources they need to provide quality and efficient public transportation means in our district.”

The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) established The Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities Program to provide federal resources to states to replace, rehabilitate, and purchase buses and bus-related facilities. Funds are distributed through competitive grants to designated recipients who allocate finds to fix bus operations, states and local governments that operate bus services, and Indian tribes.