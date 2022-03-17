Thompson Announces Over $332,000 for Lake County Schools to Help Students Access Reliable Internet

Washington – Today, Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) announced that Lake County schools will receive $332,608 from the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) Emergency Connectivity Fund Program (ECF). The ECF program, which was created as part of the American Rescue Plan, helps schools and libraries ensure that students can connect to the internet at home, allowing them to take advantage of online learning and do their homework. Known as the “homework gap,” students who lack access to the internet at home often fall behind their peers as curriculums and educational opportunities rely more and more on the ability to conduct online research and connect to the web.

“Closing the homework gap and ensuring that all children have access to internet is vital to our students’ ability to access the resources they need to be successful in the classroom,” said Thompson. “COVID-19 only made this gap worse, but this funding will help students stay connected and get their work done. Investing in our students’ education means investing in our future, that’s why I was proud to vote for the American Rescue Plan last year and give students the basics they need to succeed in school and beyond.”

The ECF program will help cover costs of laptop and tablet computers, Wi-Fi hotspots, modems, routers, and broadband connectivity purchases for off-campus use by students, school staff, and library patrons.

The schools in Lake County that will receive funding from the ECF include:

Kelseyville Unified School District: $165,019

Lake County Office of Education: $104,589

Lakeport Unified School District: $63,000

###