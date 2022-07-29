Thompson Announces Santa Rosa Recognition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure

Today, Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) announced that Santa Rosa is being recognized as an exemplary community for their work to build disaster-resilient infrastructure. Santa Rosa will now be eligible to receive part of $8,699,999,999 from the Department of Transportation for Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient, and Cost-Saving Transportation (PROTECT) as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. This highlights Santa Rosa’s effective recovery from recent wildfires using transportation and energy infrastructure upgrades from the Department of Transportation.

“Santa Rosa has demonstrated inspiring resilience in the face of devastating wildfires, drought, and other natural disasters,” said Thompson. “The funding opportunity from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that I voted for last year could help Santa Rosa further improve and modernize vital infrastructure to help respond to wildfires. Santa Rosa will be able to utilize these resources to ensure a comprehensive plan to respond to natural disasters.”

“Our entire legislative delegation, including Rep. Thompson, have consistently supported Santa Rosa’s ability to invest in public safety resources. We are incredibly grateful for the PROTECT Formula Program,” said Santa Rosa Mayor Chris Rogers. “This crucial funding opportunity will give Santa Rosa a tool for much-needed infrastructure dollars to enhance evacuation routes and transportation resiliency, so our community can better prepare and respond to disasters.”

Read more about this funding program here.