Thompson Announces Talent Search Grant for Sonoma State University

Today, Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) announced that Sonoma State University is receiving a grant for the Department of Education Talent Search Program in the amount of $565,665. This program identifies and assists individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds who have the potential to succeed in higher education.

“Higher education opens doors to economic success and lays the groundwork for achievement,” said Thompson. “Sonoma State provides our community with a path to a variety of degrees, and the Academic Talent Search programs provides an opportunity for those in underserved communities to achieve their higher education goals. I look forward to a continued partnership with Sonoma State to ensure that every student has a chance to succeed in education and earn their degrees.”

"Sonoma State couldn't be more excited to receive the new five-year funding for its Academic Talent Search program," said Vice President for Student Affairs Gerald L. Jones, J.D. "Creating access to higher education for low-income, first-generation college students is one of our top priorities and this funding allows us to help do so by making the college-going dreams of the students and families we serve a reality."

Learn more about the Talent Search Program here.