Thompson Announces Transportation Grant for Napa County Bus System Improvements

Today, Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) announced that the Department of Transportation (DOT) has awarded the Napa Valley Transportation Authority $6,341,892 in grants through the Fiscal Year 2022 Low-No Grant Program and the Buses and Bus Facilities Competitive Program.

“Improving our bus systems is key to fighting climate change and increasing access to public transportation,” said Thompson. “These grants will provide the necessary resources to allow Napa County to invest in low or no emission buses and modernize their bus facilities. I am happy to see this federal funding being sent to our community, as it will help improve our quality of life by allowing our local bus systems to upgrade to meet the current needs of the community. Together, these investments will help Napa save energy, reduce air pollution, and move toward a more sustainable future.”

The Buses and Bus Facilities Program assists in the financing of buses and bus facilities capital projects, including replacing, rehabilitating, purchasing or leasing buses or related equipment, and rehabilitating, purchasing, constructing or leasing bus-related facilities.

The Low-No Program supports the transition of the nation’s transit fleet to the lowest polluting and most energy efficient transit vehicles. The Low-No Program provides funding to state and local governmental authorities for the purchase or lease of zero-emission and low-emission transit buses, including acquisition, construction, and leasing of required supporting facilities.