Thompson Assists in Delivering Internet Service to Carquinez Middle School

Crockett – Today, the first day of school for the new Carquinez Middle School, Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) released the following statement after he was able to intervene and expedite the internet service request needed for students to begin classes.

“High quality and reliable internet service is essential for education in today’s world to ensure that students and teachers can access all of the resources that the internet has to offer,” said Thompson. “I am proud to have helped Carquinez Middle School secure the internet service they need to begin classes and offer the quality education that students in Contra Costa County deserve. Congratulations to Carquinez Middle on their first day of classes, and I look forward to visiting the campus soon."

John Swett Unified School District Superintendent Charles Miller contacted Rep. Thompson’s office requesting assistance in expediting their internet service request with AT&T, which was submitted months ago. Rep. Thompson’s office was able to contact AT&T and prompt them to help assemble an emergency team to work on the school site. As a result of Rep. Thompson’s office, AT&T assembled a team overnight and worked on the project for 48 hours, saving the school district countless hours and thousands of dollars in logistical work.

If the school did not have internet service as of today, the district would have had to send students to different schools throughout the school district while they worked to resolve the issue.