Thompson Attends Signing Ceremony for Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act

Washington – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) joined President Biden, Vice President Harris, members of the House and Senate, and state and local leaders for a signing ceremony for the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The legislation, which is now law, invests more than $1 trillion in a 21st Century infrastructure across our nation and provides important investments for California’s Fifth Congressional District, including rebuilding of local roads and bridges, preventing wildfires, expanding broadband, and tackling climate change.

“Today is an historic day as we take a monumental step forward in rebuilding our nation’s infrastructure, creating jobs and addressing climate change. I was proud to join President Biden as he signed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into law today. The bill, which I voted to pass earlier this month, provides $25.3 billion for highways, $4.2 billion for bridges, and $9.45 billion for transit projects in California. This important funding will be spent in our district to address our local infrastructure and create jobs.

“Importantly, California will receive an $84 million investment to help mitigate the impact of future fires, including money for forest management projects and funding so homeowners can better fireproof their homes. The legislation also allows our state to invest $100 million in expanding broadband in rural and underserved areas. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is an important step forward in our work to combat climate change. It includes $21 billion to protect our nation’s environment and more than $73 billion to invest in clean energy infrastructure across our county. This includes a network for electric vehicle chargers, zero emission school busses and funding to research the next generation of clean energy technology.

“The investments we are making today build an infrastructure of the next generation, one that funds our road, bridges and highways, but one that also funds our future. I was proud to witness the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act become law and will work to ensure our district and our state can access these critical investments in the years to come.”

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed the House on November 5 with a bipartisan vote. The bill provides $550 billion in new spending and $450 billion for existing surface transportation programs. Important funding for California includes:

$25.3 billion for highways,

$4.2 billion for bridges,

$9.45 billion for transit,

$84 million to mitigate wildfires

$3.5 billion for clean drinking water,

$1.5 billion for airports,

$384 million for electric vehicle charging stations, and

$100 million for broadband.

You can click here to learn more.

###