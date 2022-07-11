Thompson Attends White House Ceremony on Passage of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act

Washington – Today, Chair of the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) attended a ceremony at the White House celebrating the passage of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, the historic gun violence prevention law that Congress passed, and President Biden signed into law.

“Gun violence devastates our communities and traumatizes every American,” said Thompson. “Today’s event at the White House is a culmination of years of work that’s resulted in the first substantial gun violence prevention bill signed into law in 30 years. This law is going to save lives, plain and simple. By investing in proven gun violence prevention strategies like community violence intervention, red flag laws, and cracking down on gun trafficking, we can help our communities reduce gun violence.

“While this law is an important step in the right direction, I know that we still have work to do to end gun violence, keep guns out of dangerous hands, and ensure every American can live a safe and healthy life. I am committed to working with my colleagues in Congress and all the survivors, advocates, and victims to deliver a future free from gun violence.”

The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act is designed to protect America’s children, keep our schools safe, and reduce the threat of violence across our country.

The law passed the Senate on June 23 by a vote of 65-33. The bill passed the House on June 24 by a vote of 234-193.

Some of the general provisions include:

Support for State Crisis Intervention Orders: Creates $750 million for states to create and administer laws that will ensure deadly weapons are kept out of the hands of individuals determined by a court.

Protections for Victims of Domestic Violence by Closing the Boyfriend Loophole: Adds convicted domestic violence abusers in dating relationships to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System.

Penalties for Straw Purchasing: Creates federal straw purchasing and gun trafficking criminal offenses, allowing prosecutors to target dangerous illegal gunrunners.

Clarified Definition of Federally Licensed Firearms Dealer: Cracks down on criminals who illegally evade licensing requirements and clarifies which sellers need to register, conduct background checks, and keep appropriate records.

Enhanced Background Checks for People Under 21: Requires an investigative period to review juvenile and mental health records, including checks with state databases and local law enforcement, for buyers under 21 years of age, creating an enhanced, longer background check of up to ten days.

Community Violence Prevention Initiatives: Provides $250 million in funding for community-based violence prevention initiatives.

For more information on the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, click here to view Rep. Thompson’s press release.