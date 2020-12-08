Thompson Bill to Restore the Mare Island Cemetery Passes the House as Part of NDAA

Washington – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) announced that his bill to repair and maintain the Mare Island Naval Cemetery has passed the House as part of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) Conference Report. This is the bill’s final stop in the House and it now heads to the Senate where it is expected to be considered in the coming days. A statement from Thompson is below.

“The Mare Island Naval Cemetery is an historic and sacred place for our nation’s veterans and must be restored to properly honor the more than 800 service members buried there. I am proud to see my bill to provide for repairs and maintenance of the cemetery pass the House as part of the NDAA Conference Report and I look forward to its consideration in the Senate. I will continue working to ensure this bill becomes law so that the cemetery can once again properly recognize the service and sacrifice of our nation’s veterans.”

You can click here to read the Fiscal Year 2021 National Defense Authorization Act and find Thompson’s legislation in Section 9107. The Senate will now consider and hold a vote on the Conference Report. You can also click here to read the full text of Thompson’s bill, first introduced in April 2018.

