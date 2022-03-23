Thompson Celebrates Twelve Years of Lower Health Cost Under the Affordable Care Act

Washington – Today, twelve years since President Obama and the Democratic Congress enacted the Affordable Care Act, Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) highlighted how this life-saving legislation has expanded access to quality, affordable health insurance in California and across the country.

“Everyone deserves to have access to health care, regardless of pre-existing conditions or life circumstances,” said Thompson. “Thanks to the Affordable Care Act, millions of Californians still have access to affordable and quality health care. The Affordable Care Act has proven to be more essential than ever during the COVID-19 pandemic. Twelve years later, I was proud to pass the American Rescue Plan, which has built on the success of the Affordable Care Act by continuing to lower health care costs for Californian families, and I will continue to push for increased access to health care for every American.”

Twelve years after it was signed into law, the Affordable Care Act continues to strengthen Californians’ access to quality health care. It banned insurance companies from discriminating against individuals with pre-existing conditions, Californians from being denied coverage over circumstances out of their control.

The American Rescue Plan built on the Affordable Care Act and further lowered health care costs for California families. Passed last year amid the health and financial challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, this legislation:

Is saving families an average of $2,400 in annual premiums

Has helped enroll a record 14.5 million Americans in marketplace plans – including 1,777,442 Californians, a 9 percent increase from last year

Despite this historic progress, Republicans are still openly threatening to repeal the Affordable Care Act if they win majorities in Congress. Repealing the Affordable Care Act would end health coverage for millions of Californians, terminate protections for pre-existing conditions and spike costs for working families.

###