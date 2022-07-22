Thompson, DeSaulnier Announce $900,000 Grant for Contra Costa County Collaborative Care Project

Martinez – Today, Reps. Mike Thompson (CA-05) and Mark DeSaulnier (CA-11) announced that the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has awarded Contra Costa County a grant for $900,000. This grant comes from Rep. Thompson and Rep. DeSaulnier’s efforts to secure funding for the project which will boost both primary and mental and behavioral health care across Contra Costa County.

“As our communities deal with the lasting implications of COVID-19 and multiple crises that strain our collective mental health, access to affordable care is more important than ever,” said Thompson. “This funding from the 2022 funding law will help residents of Contra Costa County receive the care they deserve. I am proud to have secured this funding in the appropriations bill and I look forward to seeing the funds implemented throughout the county.”

“With nearly one in five American adults living with a mental illness, supporting behavioral health services is critical and is an issue of deep personal importance to me,” said DeSaulnier. “I am proud to deliver this funding to ensure Contra Costans have the resources they need to live happy, healthy, and fulfilling lives and to end the stigma around mental health care.”

Working with local leaders, Congressman Thompson and Congressman DeSaulnier secured funding in the Fiscal Year 2022 appropriations bill by designating the Contra Costa County project as one of their Community Project Funding requests.