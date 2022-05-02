Thompson, Garamendi Present $1 Million Check to Touro University for Campus Improvments

Vallejo – Today, Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) and Rep. John Garamendi (CA-03) presented a $1 million check to Touro University for campus improvements and boosting access to health care education.

“Strengthening our health care system by educating the next generation of medical professionals is essential to the future of medicine and health,” said Thompson. “I’m proud to work with Rep. Garamendi to ensure that Touro University has the resources it needs to teach a diverse group of students in Vallejo. This funding will improve Touro’s campus, support health care throughout the region, and ensure that our medical professionals reflect the diversity of our community. I look forward to seeing this funding in action at Touro.”

“It is an honor to join my friend and colleague, Congressman Mike Thompson, to announce these much-needed investments in our communities. Congressman Thompson and I fought hard in Washington for these Community Funded Projects—which will bolster local infrastructure, healthcare, and more. This was all made possible through the advocacy, information, and passion dozens of local leaders provided throughout this process. We are grateful to see these much-needed investments being made in our community today, and Congressman Thompson and I will always forge partnerships throughout the community to deliver the progress and support our region deserves,” said Congressman Garamendi.

“We are humbled and grateful to have been selected as a recipient of this grant by Congressman Mike Thompson,” Dr. Sarah Sweitzer, Provost and CAO of Touro University California, said. “As we help to eliminate health and education inequity while increasing diversity in education, health and public health, the funding of this grant, together with the support of our partners, furthers the impact we have in our community.

“Locally, in Solano County and especially in Vallejo, this project will generate over $12 million annually in direct economic impact through health and education partnerships and outreach, in addition to University jobs and jobs generated within the surrounding communities,” she added.

This funding will allow Touro University to make crucial investments in campus improvement that will grow the reach of their programs, increase the number of health providers on campus, and boost health care across the region.

The funding comes from H.R. 2471, the government funding appropriations law, which was signed into law on March 15, 2022.

Reps. Thompson and Garamendi were joined by Touro University Provost Dr. Sarah Sweitzer and Touro University students and faculty.

