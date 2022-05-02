Thompson, Garamendi Present $900,000 Check to Contra Costa Health Services

Martinez – Today, Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) and Rep. John Garamendi (CA-03) presented a $900,000 check to Contra Costa Health Services at the Contra Costa Regional Medical Center (CCRMC) to expand access to health care throughout Contra Costa County.

“Access to health care is vital for our communities to live healthy and successful lives,” said Thompson. “I am proud to secure this funding and to help ensure access to primary care and mental and behavioral health services throughout Contra Costa County. As we bounce back from COVID-19, mental and behavioral health services are more important than ever, and I look forward to seeing the impact that this funding will have on the lives of every Contra Costa resident.”

“It is an honor to join my friend and colleague, Congressman Mike Thompson, to announce these much-needed investments in our communities. Congressman Thompson and I fought hard in Washington for these Community Funded Projects—which will bolster local infrastructure, healthcare, and more. This was all made possible through the advocacy, information, and passion dozens of local leaders provided throughout this process. We are grateful to see these much-needed investments being made in our community today, and Congressman Thompson and I will always forge partnerships throughout the community to deliver the progress and support our region deserves,” said Congressman Garamendi.

"This funding is vital to helping us build on our efforts to integrate primary healthcare with mental healthcare by giving our family doctors, psychiatrists and behavioral health clinicians enhanced training and technology to better coordinate care for our patients," said Anna Roth, Contra Costa County Health Director. "I want to thank Rep. Thompson and Rep. Garamendi for recognizing the importance of this coordinated care, which will improve both patient health outcomes and access to mental health care in primary care."

The Contra Costa County Collaborative Care Implementation project will boost both primary and mental and behavioral health care across the county. This project was requested by Contra Costa Regional Medical Center and Health Centers.

The funding comes from H.R. 2471, the government funding appropriations law, which was signed into law on March 15, 2022.

Reps. Thompson and Garamendi were joined by Supervisor Karen Mitchoff, Supervisor Federal Glover, Martinez Mayor Rob Schroder, Contra Costa Health Services Director Anna Roth, CCRMC CEO Samir B. Shah, and CCRMC Mental Health Programs Chief Mariana Torres.

