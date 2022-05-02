Thompson, Garamendi Present $900,000 Check to Vallejo Mental Health Services

Vallejo – Today, Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) and Rep. John Garamendi (CA-03) presented a $900,000 check to the Vallejo Police Department for the development of their Mobile Community Mental Health Response Unit.

“Investing in the proper response to mental health crises will save lives and keep our communities safe,” said Thompson. “Rep. Garamendi and I presented a $900,000 check for the Community Mobile Mental Health Response Unit because we know that programs like this reduce the risk to our communities and officers. This program will help us better serve the most vulnerable among us and work to destigmatize mental health.”

“It is an honor to join my friend and colleague, Congressman Mike Thompson, to announce these much-needed investments in our communities. Congressman Thompson and I fought hard in Washington for these Community Funded Projects—which will bolster local infrastructure, healthcare, and more. This was all made possible through the advocacy, information, and passion dozens of local leaders provided throughout this process. We are grateful to see these much-needed investments being made in our community today, and Congressman Thompson and I will always forge partnerships throughout the community to deliver the progress and support our region deserves,” said Congressman Garamendi.

“Our police department is taking a trauma informed care approach to protecting and serving those suffering from a mental health crisis and other emergencies,” Vallejo Chief of Police Shawny K. Williams stated. “Congressman Thompson is a true leader who recognized our new direction and has given us the necessary funding and resources to begin this unprecedented journey of providing Mobile Mental Health Services to Vallejo residents for years to come. This is a completely new direction for our department and represents a systemic change in VPD that will save lives and give those suffering a mental health crisis hope for a better future.”

The Vallejo Police Department Community Mobile Mental Health Response Unit will provide trauma-informed mental health response and social services to reduce arrests in Vallejo and better respond to individuals experiencing crises and those with intellectual and developmental disabilities. This project was requested by the Vallejo Police Department.

The funding comes from H.R. 2471, the government funding appropriations law, which was signed into law on March 15, 2022.

Reps. Thompson and Garamendi were joined by Supervisor Erin Hannigan, Supervisor Monica Brown, Vallejo Mayor Robert McConnell, Vallejo Police Chief Shawny Williams, and Solano County Behavioral Health Administrator Kate Grammy, Psy. D.

