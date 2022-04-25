Thompson Honors Joseph Silvi as 2022 Sonoma County Climate Crisis Campion

Napa – Today, Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) announced Joseph Silvi as his 2022 Sonoma County Climate Crisis Champion. Rep. Thompson’s Climate Crisis Champions demonstrate inspiring leadership in combatting the climate crisis currently gripping our communities. As stewards of our environment, they represent the diverse coalition pushing for substantive, local climate action, protecting our planet for generations to come.

Rep. Thompson presenting the award to Joseph Silvi

“The climate crisis is the most significant challenge that our world faces today, and the efforts of people like Joseph are vital to combat climate change,” said Thompson. “As a freshman at UC Berkeley, Joseph is continuing his incredible work by joining the UC Berkeley Biofuels Technology Club and leading efforts to produce biodiesel fuel from local restaurants’ cooking oil, with the ultimate goal of fueling campus and student vehicles with renewable fuel. It’s because of people like Joseph that I am optimistic about our future, and I am proud to recognize his work on behalf of our community.”

Joseph was born in Sonoma, California, and attended Sonoma Valley High School, from which he graduated as valedictorian in 2021. While in high school, Joseph participated in various extracurriculars, many of which related to environmental causes. He was the founder and President of Sonoma Valley High School’s Campus Beautification Club, which organized club workdays to plant trees and flowers, coordinated with the school’s art club to design campus murals, and secured funding from local charitable organizations. Joseph also spearheaded the environmental sustainability program at Crescent Montessori School in Sonoma, implementing several low-cost, regenerative gardening projects.

