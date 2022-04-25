Thompson Honors Victoria Brandon as 2022 Lake County Climate Crisis Champion

Napa – Today, Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) announced Victoria Brandon as his 2022 Lake County Climate Crisis Champion. Rep. Thompson’s Climate Crisis Champions demonstrate inspiring leadership in combatting the climate crisis currently gripping our communities. As stewards of our environment, they represent the diverse coalition pushing for substantive, local climate action, protecting our planet for generations to come.

Rep. Thompson presenting the award to Victoria Brandon

“Combatting the climate crisis starts with protecting our environment and mitigating the risk of natural disasters like wildfires. Victoria has been an active member in Lake County environmental groups for decades, leading the charge to protect our public lands and advocating for environmentally-conscience policies,” said Thompson. “I am proud to recognize the work that Victoria has done, including working with me to secure the designation of the Berryessa Snow Mountain National Monument. It’s because of the work by people like Victoria that I am optimistic about our future, and I am proud to honor her today as Lake County’s Climate Crisis Champion.”

Mrs. Brandon has worked on many essential environmental projects, such as the designation of Cache Creek as Wild and Scenic River in 2005, the adoption of California Strategic Framework on invasive species in 2010, the development of Sierra Club policy on Agriculture and Food in 2015, and the designation of Berryessa Snow Mountain National monument in 2015. Mrs. Brandon founded the Sierra Club Grassroots Network Team on Food and Agriculture in 2016, and organized the data on Clear Lake Hitch spawning migrations from 2004 until 2020.

