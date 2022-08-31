Thompson, Huffman Announce $1.8 Million for Sonoma County Airport

Today, Reps. Mike Thompson (CA-05) and Jared Huffman (CA-02) announced that the Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport (STS) is receiving a $1,804,878 grant from the United States Department of Transportation to reconstruct the taxiway.

“The Sonoma County Airport is the gateway to our region and welcomes travelers from around the world,” said Thompson. “With federal funding from the Department of Transportation, the airport will be able to reconstruct their taxiway and improve the quality of services they offer. Proud to work with partners at the local and federal level to secure this funding and help to ensure that the airport continues to serve our entire community.”

“The Sonoma County Airport is a vital transportation hub for our region, and this funding will upgrade its infrastructure for the 21st Century," said Huffman. "Investments like this grant are essential for the safety of folks traveling and the economic wellbeing of Norther California. I'm glad to have delivered this funding, which will help fuel our local economy and boost safety, commerce, and tourism in air travel."

“One of the pillars of Sonoma County’s Five-Year Strategic Plan is resilient infrastructure, and this project supports that goal in quality, safety and sustainability,” said Sonoma County Board of Supervisors Chair James Gore. “Sonoma County Airport continues to impress, and we’re grateful to our state and agency partners who help make it happen.”

