Thompson, Huffman Announce $2.6 Million for Sonoma County Fire Support Measures

Today, Reps. Mike Thompson (CA-05) and Jared Huffman (CA-02) announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is awarding Santa Rosa a $2,633,622.44 grant for fire support measures as a result of the 2019 Kincade fire. This funding is authorized under Section 420 of the Robert T. Stafford Act.

“The Kincade fire was the largest wildfire ever to occur in Sonoma County and threatened over 90,000 structures throughout the county,” said Thompson. “This fire caused widespread evacuations, forcing the county to set up their emergency operations center and emergency shelters for evacuees. These efforts, while life-saving, incurred large costs for the county. I am glad to see FEMA stepping in to help the county respond to this disaster and support their efforts to keep our communities safe.”

“Our community and brave first responders go to harrowing lengths to protect us during catastrophic wildfires, and we know all too well that the battle isn’t over just when the blaze goes out,” said Huffman. “The Kincade fire had a devastating impact on Sonoma County, and a lot of costs were incurred to ensure evacuees were safe and housed. It’s a welcome relief to see this funding from FEMA to support the shelters and emergency centers that did – and will continue to – save lives.”

"The county activated 21 shelters inside and outside Sonoma County to provide emergency aid to residents and their animals during the largest mass evacuation in Sonoma County history," said Supervisor James Gore, chair of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors. "We are very grateful to FEMA and Congressmen Thompson and Huffman for supporting our efforts to care for an unprecedented number of evacuees affected by the 2019 Kincade fire."

On October 24th, 2019, the Kincade Fire was a wildfire that burned in Sonoma County, California. The fire burned 77,758 acres until the fire was fully contained on November 6, 2019. The fire threatened over 90,000 structures and caused widespread evacuations throughout Sonoma County, including the communities of Geyserville, Healdsburg, and Windsor.

The majority of Sonoma County and parts of Lake County were under evacuation warnings. The fire was the largest of the 2019 California wildfire season, and the largest wildfire ever to occur in Sonoma County. The Kincade Fire resulted in the largest mass-evacuation in Sonoma County history due to the unpredictable nature of the winds and fire throughout the county.

This project is for the costs to support the shelters and Emergency Operating Center (EOC). All costs were incurred in the eligible incident period of 10/24/2019 through 11/7/2019.