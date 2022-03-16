Thompson, Huffman Announce More Than $3 Million for Wildfire Mitigation in Sonoma County

Washington – Today, Reps. Mike Thompson (CA-05) and Jared Huffman (CA-02) announced that Sonoma County is set to receive over $3 million in federal funding to provide local jurisdictions the tools necessary to reduce the risks of natural disasters, including wildfires and earthquakes. This funding comes from the California Department of Housing and Community Development’s Community Development Block Grant Mitigation Resilience Planning and Public Services program which allocates $2,078,100 for Sonoma County and $1,000,000 for Santa Rosa.

“Mitigating the effects of natural disasters is one of the most important tools we have to reduce the impact these destructive events have on our lives,” said Thompson. “Reducing the risks of natural disasters could help us save lives, prevent property damage, and keep our communities safe. I’m glad to see this funding for our district so we can effectively prepare for fire season and ensure a robust response to any threats our district faces.”

“As the climate crisis worsens, so does the risk of natural disasters,” said Huffman. “We know all too well the devastating impacts these events can have on our region, and mitigation efforts are a critical part of our response. Rep. Thompson and I have been pushing for federal support that meets this urgent need, and this funding from the Biden-Harris administration will help ensure our communities are more resilient against future disasters.”

For Sonoma County, the $2,078,100 includes:

$500,000 for a Community Emergency Response Team Training

$500,000 for a Community Resilience Center Needs Assessment

$500,000 for a Community Education and Marketing Plan

$374,500 for a Disaster Recovery Plan

$203,600 for a General Plan Safety Update

For the City of Santa Rosa, the $1,000,000 includes:

$500,000 for a Storm Drain Master Plan

$500,000 for a Vegetation Management Education and Inspection Program

The California Department of Housing and Community Development established the Resilience Planning and Public Services Program to provide federal resources to local jurisdictions for the acquirement of public services needs and mitigation-related planning that will reduce the risks of three primary hazards: wildfire, flooding, and earthquake.

