Thompson Introduces Bill to Rename Cotati Post Office for Famed Pasta King Art Ibleto

Washington – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) announced the introduction of a bill to officially rename the post office located 502 East Cotati Avenue as the “Arthur Luis Ibleto Post Office Building”. Art Ibleto was a famed member of the Sonoma County food and wine community known as the Pasta King and was an incredible leader in local charitable, educational and civic causes.

“Art Ibleto was a giant of a man who did so much for so many. Jan and I were honored to call him a friend and to work with him for so many years. As our famed local Pasta King, he built a catering company that served Sonoma County for nearly 50 years. He was so generous with his time and resources, serving our local charities and civic causes,” said Thompson. “As we mourn his loss, I am proud we can do something to honor his countless contributions to Sonoma County by renaming the Cotati Post Office in his honor. I will work to get this bill passed and officially rename this post office for the one and only Pasta King.”

"Our family is so honored that the U.S. Post Office in Cotati will be named after our father and grandfather. He would be over the moon thrilled and unbelievably honored with this dedication,” said Annette Ibleto-Spohr. “He was so proud to be an American and cherished his life here in Cotati. He was happiest while greeting, feeding, and being of service to the people of Sonoma County."

“The City of Cotati is honored to recognize Mr. Art Ibleto, the Pasta King, and supporting the naming of the Cotati Post Office in his name for all his tremendous contributions to the community,” said John C. Moore, Mayor, City of Cotati. “Art, was a truly inspiring example of business acumen, community involvement, and charitable giving not only to the Cotati community but throughout Sonoma County.

At just 17, Mr. Ibleto deserted Benito Mussolini's fascist army to join the Italian resistance movement and fought behind enemy lines to help the Allies defeat Nazi Germany during World War II. In 1949, he left Italy for Petaluma, California, where he met and married Victoria Eleanor Ghirardelli. The two settled in Cotati in 1951. A proud immigrant, Mr. Ibleto co-founded the North Bay Italian Cultural Foundation and served as state president of the Order of the Sons and Daughters of Italy in America.

Mr. Ibleto reigned the Sonoma County food and wine community as its one and only Pasta King for nearly 50 years. His Italian catering and freezer-case foods business is a local institution and his award-winning grapes can be found in numerous Sonoma County wines. Mr. Ibleto was also known for his generosity and he lent considerable time and resources to charitable, educational and civic causes. He continued working fulltime until his passing on November 24, 2020 at age 94.

###

