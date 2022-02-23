Thompson, Johnson Urge House Leadership to Reauthorize United States Anti-Doping Agency

Washington – Today, Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) and Rep. Bill Johnson (OH-06) sent a bipartisan letter to Congressional leadership calling for the reauthorization of the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) in the upcoming government funding legislation.

“The Beijing Olympics was tarnished by a doping scandal,” said Thompson. “Strong anti-doping policies led by a strong anti-doping agency will protect athletes and prevent this culture from taking hold. The Senate must pass my bill to reauthorize the USADA so they can continue to do the work necessary to prevent doping, ensure fair competition, and make sure the United States is ready to host the Summer Olympics in 2028.”

“I’m thankful to have worked on this bipartisan legislation with Rep. Thompson,” Bill Johnson said. “It’s important that the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) be reauthorized to ensure a level playing field for athletes to compete in the various sports organizations under its administration, and to continue its mission to educate America’s youth on the dangers of performance enhancing drugs. Keeping in mind that the 2028 Summer Olympics will be hosted by the United States, the Senate must follow the House’s lead – and act to ensure the USADA is reauthorized.”

The full text of the letter can be found here and below.

Dear Speaker Pelosi, Leader Schumer, Leader McConnell, and Leader McCarthy:

We are writing to request that Congress reauthorize the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) as part of upcoming omnibus legislation.

As you know, the 2022 Winter Olympics are currently underway. Unfortunately, the Games have already starkly demonstrated the importance of rigorous drug testing regimes for athletes: last week, the public learned that a gold-medal winning Russian figure skater had tested positive for a banned substance in December. For reasons not fully clear to us, that skater has been allowed to continue to participate; regardless, it is a clear reminder of the important role USADA plays in protecting U.S. athletes and promoting clean sport.

The House of Representatives passed bipartisan legislation (H.R. 172) in April of last year to reauthorize USADA through 2029. Despite facing no observable opposition, that legislation has languished in the Senate for the past ten months. We therefore urge you to include USADA reauthorization in any upcoming spending bill. It is critical that the agency has the authorities and the resources it needs to conduct its operations – especially in light of the upcoming 2028 Olympics, to be held in Los Angeles.

Thank you for your attention to this matter.

