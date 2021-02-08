Thompson, Joyce Introduce Resolution to Commemorate National Burn Awareness Week

Napa, CA – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) and Rep. Dave Joyce (OH-14) announced the introduction of a resolution recognizing National Burn Awareness Week from February 7, 2021 to February 13, 2021. This resolution asks local governments, health care organizations, first responders and people across the nation to commemorate National Burn Awareness Week to raise awareness about the seriousness of burn injuries and honor survivors, patients, and those who care for them.

“More than 400,000 people receive treatment for burn injuries each year, tragic accidents that young children are more vulnerable to than adults. To mark the seriousness of these injuries and honor the work of the burn centers, teams and patients, I am proud to join with Representative Joyce to introduce a bipartisan resolution to commemorate National Burn Awareness Week,” said Thompson. “We are joining together to honor those impacted by these tragic accidents and raise awareness about the importance of working to prevent burn injuries. We also join to thank the first responders and health care providers who care for burn patients each and every day.”

“Unfortunately, burn injuries continue to be one of the leading causes of accidental death and injury in the United States,” said Joyce. “What’s worse is that nearly a third of all burn injuries occur in children under the age of 15. We need to spread awareness about the tragedies of burn injuries, how to best care for someone who has been burned, and most importantly, how to prevent these devastating accidents from ever happening in the first place. I am proud to introduce this bipartisan resolution alongside Congressman Thompson to help promote burn injury awareness, prevent these terrible accidents that threaten thousands of lives every year, and recognize the first-responders who are dedicated to saving and caring for the victims of burn injuries.”

“Each and every day, we are helping survivors of preventable burn injuries. The statistics are compelling, yes, but the most important thing to remember is that each survivor is a person, with a family and a life ahead of them. We want to educate the public on commonsense steps they can take to protect themselves and those they love. We are appreciative of Representatives Thompson and Joyce introducing this resolution, continuing to lead the way in Congress on burn injury prevention,” said William L. Hickerson, MD, FACS, President of the American Burn Association.

You can click here to read the text of the bipartisan resolution.

###

