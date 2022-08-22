Thompson, Lake County Leaders Hold Press Conference on Historic Climate Investments in Inflation Reduction Act

Today, Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) held a press conference at the Hidden Lake Valley Community Services District (CSD) Solar Array Project site to highlight the historic climate action included in the Inflation Reduction Act that is taken from provisions authored by Rep. Thompson in the GREEN Act.Today, Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) held a press conference at the Hidden Lake Valley Community Services District (CSD) Solar Array Project site to highlight the historic climate action included in the Inflation Reduction Act that is taken from provisions authored by Rep. Thompson in the GREEN Act.

“The climate crisis is one of the biggest issues that our community faces, and if we do not combat this crisis and secure our planet for future generations, everything else will be for naught,” said Thompson. “That is why the Inflation Reduction Act is vital. This law represents the most significant climate action signed into law in the history of our country, and these investments are largely pulled from my GREEN Act. Lake County knows well the devastation that climate change can cause on our community, and I was proud to stand with Lake County leaders to discuss this historic law and what it means for Lake, our state, and our nation.”

Rep. Thompson, as Chair of the House Ways and Means Subcommittee on Select Revenue Measures introduced the Growing Renewable Energy and Efficiency Now (GREEN) Actv earlier this Congress to use the tax code to combat the threat of climate change by boldly expanding the use of renewable energy to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions. President Biden made the GREEN Act the basis of his climate policy which was ultimately included in the Inflation Reduction Act and signed into law earlier this month.

Rep. Thompson was joined by Lake County Supervisors Eddie Crandell and Moke Simon, Lake County Superintendent Brock Falkenberg, President of Hidden Valley Lake CSD Gary Graves, Trane Company Advance Energy Program Development Lead Michael Day, and Chair of the Redwood Empire Division Sierra Club Victoria Brandon.

The full press conference can be viewed here.