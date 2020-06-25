Thompson Marks Passage of Justice in Policing Act

Washington – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) marked the passage of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, landmark legislation to combat structural racism and discrimination in policing. Thompson released the following statement after voting to pass the bill.

“Our nation is at a critical turning point – for Black Americans and people of color the last few weeks have been a sad reminder of the violence, racism and discrimination they face day in and day out. And for the rest of us, it’s been a stark wakeup call that we must take action to address the historic and systemic inequities that have allowed this racism to persist. Today the House took an important step forward to root out this injustice in policing.

“Led by the Congressional Black Caucus, I was proud to vote for and pass the Justice in Policing Act. This bill includes three areas of reform to correct the decades of structural bias, discrimination and racism in our nation’s policing. That includes changes to hold police accountable through our court system, systems to better collect data that will provide transparency about misconduct, and programs to improve training that will address bias and aggressive tactics. This is a critical step forward, but it is just the start of our work. We all can and must do more.”

The Justice in Policing Act includes three main categories to allow for structural change that will begin the process of reforming policing nationwide. That includes accountability for police through the judiciary; improved transparency, and widespread changes to the training programs that will address bias, discrimination and ban practices such as chokeholds, and change the use of force standards. You can click here to read more about this bill.

###

Congressman Mike Thompson is proud to represent California’s 5th Congressional District, which includes all or part of Contra Costa, Lake, Napa, Solano and Sonoma Counties. He is a senior member of the House Committee on Ways and Means where he chairs the Subcommittee on Select Revenue Measures. Rep. Thompson is Chairman of the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force. He is also Co-Chair of the bipartisan, bicameral Congressional Wine Caucus and a member of the fiscally-conservative Blue Dog Coalition.