Thompson, Napa County Leaders Hold Press Conference on Historic Climate Provisions in Inflation Reduction Act

Today, Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) held a press conference at the Honig Vineyard and Winery with local leaders from Napa County to highlight the impact of the climate provisions included in the Inflation Reduction Act. The majority of the climate provisions included in the Inflation Reduction Act are from the GREEN Act which was originally authored by Rep. Thompson.

“Our country currently faces the devastating impact of climate change — one of the most significant issues that we are experiencing today. If we do not combat this climate crisis and implement serious change, everything else will be for naught, “said Thompson. “Today, I joined with leaders from Napa County to highlight the provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act that will take on the climate crisis and help protect our communities. This law represents the most significant climate action signed into law in our nation’s history, and I am proud that it is based on my GREEN Act. California has been ground zero for climate change with the four largest fires in our nation’s history happening right here in the last five years in addition to historic drought.

“Today’s press conference highlighted the broad impact of the climate provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act, and I am committed to working with these leaders to ensure our community continues to lead the way in combatting climate change.”

Rep. Thompson, as Chair of the House Ways and Means Subcommittee on Select Revenue Measures introduced the Growing Renewable Energy and Efficiency Now (GREEN) Act earlier this Congress to use the tax code to combat the threat of climate change by boldly expanding the use of renewable energy to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions. President Biden made the GREEN Act the basis of his climate policy which was ultimately included in the Inflation Reduction Act and signed into law earlier this month.

Rep. Thompson was joined by Napa County Supervisor and Chair of the Metropolitan Transportation Commission Alfredo Pedroza, Superintendent of Napa Valley Unified School District Dr. Barbara Nemko, Napa Valley Transportation Authority Board Chair Liz Alessio, Honig Vineyard and Winery Owner Michael Honig, Napa Climate Action Now Representative Linda Brown, and American Canyon High School Student Elo Mudaavanha.

The full press conference can be viewed here.