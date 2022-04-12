Thompson Presents $1 Million Check to Petaluma Health Center

Rohnert Park – Last Friday, Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) presented a check for $1 million to Petaluma Health Center, Inc. to renovate the Rohnert Park Health Center (RPHC) and increase access to care for thousands of local residents.

Thompson alongside RPHC officials with the funding check

“The Rohnert Park Health Center has been bursting at the seams working to serve the needs of the community, but their ability to serve is limited by the physical space they occupy,” said Thompson. “I was glad to be able to secure $1 million for the health center to renovate its facilities and build out additional exam rooms. This funding will expand their care to thousands of low-income residents in Sonoma County who do not have a trusted source of primary care.”

“We are so grateful for this generous support that will allow us to serve more residents who need access to care. The funding is an investment in the health of our community, of all Rohnert Park residents, and in Petaluma Health Center’s continued commitment to health equity and serving the most vulnerable,” said PHC Chief Operating Officer Tiffany Jimenez, RN, MSN.

Congressman Thompson secured this funding in H.R. 2471, the Funding For The People Act, that was signed into law by President Biden on March 15, 2022.

This project was requested by the Petaluma Health Center.

###