Thompson Presents $450,000 Check to Lake County for Kelseyville Safe Streets Program

Kelseyville – Today, Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) presented a $450,000 check to Lake County officials for the Kelseyville Sidewalk Project to create one continuous sidewalk along Konocti Road in Kelseyville. This funding will help the county implement the Safe Routes to School program.

“Providing our students with a safe walking route to school will give parents the peace of mind they need to know their children are safely getting to school,” said Thompson. “Many sections of Konocti Road do not have a sidewalk, forcing students to walk in the bike lane and closer to cars. I was proud to work with our local Lake County officials to secure this funding for the Safe Routes to School program to build the sidewalk between Kelseyville Elementary School and Kelseyville Middle School, providing a safe route to school for our students.”

"The Kelseyville Unified School District and the Kelseyville community is appreciative of Congressman Mike Thompson's leadership in securing funding so that sidewalks and crosswalks can be provided and upgraded in and around the Kelseyville Community. Congressman Thompson's efforts are going to make it much safer for our students to arrive and leave school. A big thanks to Congressman Thompson for his hard work,” said Kelseyville School District Superintendent Dr. David S. McQueen.

“Our Board is committed to working to promote the best and brightest possible future for every Lake County resident,” emphasizes Eddie Crandell, Chair of the Lake County Board of Supervisors. “There is nothing more fundamental to that vision than education. We truly appreciate that Congressman Thompson had the insight, experience, relationships and wherewithal to effectively advocate for Community Project Funding for the Kelseyville Sidewalk Project.

“Generations of Kelseyville parents will have greater confidence their kids will be safe walking and biking to and from school as a direct result of this project,” continues Crandell. “That is the kind of community investment that makes a difference. Thank you to Congressman Thompson for acknowledging Lake County’s resource limitations, and working hard remove barriers to kids accessing a quality education in Kelseyville Unified School District!”

This project will provide a continuous sidewalk along the south side of Konocti Road between Cole Creek and Oak Hills Lane in the town of Kelseyville. Konocti Road, a collector road, is the primary route for vehicle traffic traveling from downtown Kelseyville to the elementary and middle schools. This project will begin at the Cole Creek bridge and fill a gap in the sidewalk.

Rep. Thompson was joined by Lake County Board of Supervisors Chairman Eddie Crandell, Lake County Supervisor Jessica Pyska, Lake County CAO Carol J. Huchingson, Lake County Public Works Director Scott De Leon, Kelseyville Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Dave McQueen, Kelseyville Elementary School Principal Tavis Perkins, and Kelseyville Elementary School students and faculty.

