Thompson Recognizes 87th Anniversary of Social Security

Today, Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) recognized the 87th Anniversary of Social Security by vowing to preserve this critical program that helps protect our nation’s most vulnerable and provides beneficiaries a lifeline that empowers them to live a life of dignity and buy necessities from groceries to prescription drugs.

“Social Security has been a promise to our country’s workers and their families for generations to reward them for decades of hard work,” said Thompson. “This year’s anniversary is yet another reminder of the longevity of the program and the importance of ensuring its solvency for years to come. That’s why I am a proud cosponsor of Social Security 2100 to enhance benefits and improve the cost-of-living adjustment for every beneficiary.

“145,474 constituents in our district receive Social Security benefits every year, and we must ensure these benefits keep up with the needs of beneficiaries. Each month, Social Security pays $236 million in benefits to people in our district. That money, in large part, is spent in our district. This program is not only vital to our seniors, but to their families and our local economy as well. As our nation combats the COVID pandemic and addresses rising prices, we must enhance and protect the program American workers pay into with each and every paycheck.

“While Democrats are working to protect and expand Social Security, extreme MAGA Republicans have unveiled a plan to end Social Security and Medicare in five years. They have also proposed raising taxes on middle class families, which would make it even harder for Californians to prepare for retirement.

“Social Security beneficiaries are made up of our brothers and sisters, our mothers and fathers, and our children. Unjustified attempts to end the program as we know it will target some of our country’s most vulnerable communities, including seniors, women, people of color, and people with disabilities. Countless retirees, widows, and their children rely on their well-earned Social Security funds to survive. I will always be committed to fighting to protect Social Security in Congress.”

Social Security was established on August 14, 1935, when President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Social Security Act into law. This provided for a new federally administered insurance program for the elderly. It started off as old-age insurance for individuals, but has grown into a cornerstone of American life, providing comprehensive benefits for retirees and persons with disabilities and their families.