Thompson Releases Statement on Passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

Today, Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) released the following statement after it was announced that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II passed away.

“Janet and I offer our prayers and thoughts to the people of the United Kingdom and those around the world following the passage of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” said Thompson. “The Queen presided over the United Kingdom for more than seven decades and has been the only monarch that most have known. Her Majesty represented the values of the United Kingdom since her coronation in 1952, served alongside 15 prime ministers, met with 13 presidents of the United States, and provided stability and national pride for generations of Britons.

“Her Majesty was a steadfast leader for the United Kingdom through many tumultuous periods of the nation’s history, and her humility and devotion to the people of the Commonwealth are representative of her love and commitment. Today, the world mourns the longest-serving monarch in British history, and the memory of Queen Elizabeth II will live on in the national story of the United Kingdom and countries around the world.”