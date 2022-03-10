Thompson Secures $10.8 Million for California's Fifth District Projects and Priorities

Washington – Today, Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) voted to secure over $10.8 million in Community Project Funding for California’s Fifth District. This funding, included in H.R. 2471 Funding For The People, will provide our communities with the resources they need to build a bright future.

“One of my top responsibilities as a member of Congress is to ensure our communities have the resources they need to live health and successful lives — and this year’s spending bill includes every community funding project that I submitted to improve the lives of my constituents,” said Thompson. “This spending bill also includes some of my top priorities to prevent gun violence, research the effects of smoke taint on our vineyards and other agricultural products, increase the federal share of cost for disasters from 75 percent to at least 90 percent, and reauthorize the United States Anti-Doping Agency.

“The FY2022 funding bill also contains Emergency Supplemental funding for Ukraine and key funding for domestic priorities like Pell Grants, cancer research, and more.

“The legislation will also ensure that government agencies have the funding they need to effectively serve the American people throughout the year, helping people get their tax returns, health care, passports, and more. It’s past due to deliver a spending bill, and I look forward to seeing the impact of this bill for the people of California’s Fifth District.”

The Funding For The People Act also includes some of Congressman Thompson’s top priorities, including:

Extending telehealth flexibilities for 150 days beyond the end of the public health emergency.

The Federal Disaster Cost Share Act to increase the federal share of cost for disasters that occurred in 2020 and 2021 from 75 percent to 90 percent to ease the financial burden on our local governments in the face of wildfires and other disasters.

Reauthorizing the United States Anti-Doping Agency.

Increasing funding for the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS).

The bipartisan funding bill also includes:

$13.6 billion in emergency funding for security and humanitarian needs for Ukraine, as Russia wages its brutal war.

Increasing funding for key domestic priorities, including strengthening Pell Grants and establishing President Biden’s new Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) cancer initiative.

Securing major bipartisan legislation, including reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act and creating new cybersecurity protections to fight against vicious cyber-attacks to our infrastructure by Russia and other bad actors.

The funding amounts for each project in California’s Fifth District are as follows:

$1,840,000 for the Napa County Deer Park/St. Helena Water System. This project would improve water infrastructure and increase onsite water storage at Adventist Health St. Helena Hospital, which owns and operates water storage, treatment, and distribution facilities that provide potable water to approximately 660 residents and hospital facilities.

$1.8 million for the Napa County Public Safety Radio and Communication (PSRC) upgrade project. This project would fulfill state and federal mandates to improve protection of Personally Identifiable Information (PII) in public safety radio communication.

$1.6 million for the Accessing Coordinated Care and Empowering Self Sufficiency project in Santa Rosa that will allow Sonoma County to expand the existing ACCESS program so the team there can better help vulnerable residents after disasters and other local crises, such as Public Safety Power Shutoffs.

$1 million to create a Permanent Emergency Operations Center for the City of Santa Rosa. This project would improve the speed of response to disasters like wildfires and improved coordination amongst agencies.

$1 million for Touro University to make crucial investments in campus improvement that will boost class size, increase the number of health providers on campus and boost health care across the region.

$1 million for Petaluma Health Center, Inc to renovate the Rohnert Park Health Center site to boost access to care for 5,000 local residents.

$900,000 for the Vallejo Police Department Community Mobile Mental Health Response Unit. This program will provide trauma-informed mental health response and social services to reduce arrests in Vallejo and better respond to individuals experiencing crises and those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

$900,000 for the Contra Costa County Collaborative Care Implementation project to boost both primary and mental and behavioral health care across the county.

$450,000 for the Lake County Kelseyville Sidewalk Project to create one continuous sidewalk along the south side of Konocti Road in Kelseyville in order to implement the county’s Safe Routes to School Program.

$320,000 for the Lake County Full Circle Effluent Pipeline Preliminary Design Report Update. This project would evaluate which of the existing wastewater treatment facilities in the project area would provide source water for the effluent pipeline the planned project features. With technological advances made since the completion of the 2004 Preliminary Design Report, this project will review alternatives for the final use of the treated effluent including geothermal energy production and agriculture irrigation.

The twelve-bill government funding package will help middle class families with the cost of living, create American jobs, supports the vulnerable, and works to help small businesses that are key to our economic future. Taken together, the funding for California’s Fifth District and the funding increases for critical government programs will reverse decades of disinvestment in our communities and strengthen our nation.

A full summary of the 12 regular appropriations bills is here. A summary of the Ukraine supplemental is here and a one-page fact sheet is here.

###