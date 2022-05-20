Thompson, Solano County Women Leaders Hold Press Conference on Need to Protect Reproductive Rights

Vallejo – Today, Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) and Solano County women leaders held a press conference at the Vallejo City Hall on the pressing need to protect reproductive rights following the leaked Supreme Court decision that would overturn Roe v. Wade and take away access to care for millions of women.

“The leaked Supreme Court decision would overturn the nearly 50 years of precedent that Roe v. Wade set, stripping the right to make a decision about their own reproductive health care away from millions of women across our country,” said Thompson. “Today, I was proud to stand with the women leaders from Solano County to use our voices and call for urgent and swift action to enshrine reproductive rights into law. It’s clear that we cannot afford inaction, we must keep access to reproductive care easy and affordable for all.”

On May 2nd, a drafted Supreme Court decision was leaked that voted to strike down Roe v. Wade, the opinion that protected a women’s right to an abortion.

Rep. Thompson was joined by:

Monica Brown, Solano County Supervisor

Pippin Dew, Vallejo City Councilmember

Katy Miessner, Vallejo City Councilmember

Christina Strawbridge, Benicia City Councilmember

Dana Dean, Solano County Office of Education Trustee

Jackie Arnold, President of the Vallejo Chamber of Commerce

Dee Rosado-Chan, Senior VP of External Affairs, Planned Parenthood

Kali Stanger, MD, Regional Medical Director, Solano County

Honore’ McIlhattan, Vallejo Soroptimist

