Thompson, Sonoma County Leaders Hold Press Conference on Bipartisan Safer Communities Act

Santa Rosa – Today, Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) hosted a press conference alongside community leaders and advocates from Sonoma County to discuss the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. This law was signed by President Biden on Saturday, June 25. Thompson was joined by Dr. Mark Shapiro from Memorial Hospital in Santa Rosa, Santa Rosa Mayor Chris Rogers, Santa Rosa Chief of Police John Cregan, Dr. Héctor Rico, Superintendent of Roseland School District, Jennifer Weiss, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin, Mary-Frances Walsh, Executive Director of NAMI Sonoma County, Sonoma County District Attorney-elect Carla Rodriguez, Tim Smith, Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence, and Abrea Tillman, Santa Rosa Junior College Student Body President.

“Every day, 30 people are killed by someone using a gun, and that number jumps to over 100 when you factor in suicides and accidental shootings,” said Thompson. “Gun violence was demanding action, and that’s why I was proud to vote for and see President Biden sign the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act into law. Today, I was honored to be joined by a diverse coalition of leaders in Sonoma County to discuss how this law is going to save lives and keep our children safe.

“By investing in red flag laws, strengthening mental health resources, enhancing background checks for people between the ages of 18-21, cracking down on gun trafficking and straw purchasing, closing the boyfriend loophole, and investing in school security, this law is going to help us reduce gun violence and move us towards a safer and more secure future.”

Rep. Thompson is the Chair of the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force and is the author of H.R. 8, the Bipartisan Background Checks Act. You can view the press conference here.

More information on the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act can be found here.