Thompson, SRPD Highlight Impact of Ghost Guns and Importance of Gun Violence Prevention

Today, House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force Chair Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05), Santa Rosa Police Chief John Cregan, Santa Rosa Councilmember Natalie Rogers, and members of the Santa Rosa Police Department (SRPD) Special Enforcement Team held a press conference on gun violence prevention and the impact of ghost guns on our community.

“Gun violence is an epidemic in the United States that impacts million across our country. The heroic work done by our local law enforcement helps to keep our communities safe from this violence, and I am grateful for their efforts,” said Thompson. “The proliferation of ghost guns poses a significant threat to our communities and the work that is done by the SRPD Special Enforcement Team is vital to our safety and security.

“The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act and recent executive action to crack down on ghost guns are strong steps towards reducing gun violence and saving lives. I will continue to work in Congress to ensure our law enforcement have the tools they need to prevent gun violence and keep our communities safe.

“Thank you to Chief Cregan, the Special Enforcement Team, Councilmember Rogers, and everyone who plays a role in ensuring that our law enforcement officers have the resources and capabilities needed to protect and serve.”

"We are committed to removing unlawful guns from our community and will hold violent offenders accountable," explains Santa Rosa Police Chief John Cregan. "It's going to take meaningful partnerships with community stakeholders and local law enforcement leaders, and proactive and intelligence-led policing strategies, to keep Santa Rosa a safe place for everyone."

As the Chair of the Gun Violence Prevention Task Force, Rep. Thompson led the effort in Congress to push the Biden Administration to finalize the ghost gun rule, and also worked to pass legislation in the House codifying this rulemaking into law so it is better protected against extremist judges.

The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act is designed to protect America’s children, keep our schools safe, and reduce the threat of violence across our country. Rep. Thompson led the efforts in the House to pass this historic legislation. President Biden signed this legislation into law on June 25, 2022, marking the most significant action to prevent gun violence in decades.

Some of the general provisions include:

Support for State Crisis Intervention Orders: Provides $750 million for states to create and administer laws that will ensure deadly weapons are kept out of the hands of individuals a court determines are a danger to themselves or others.

Protections for Victims of Domestic Violence by Closing the Boyfriend Loophole: Adds convicted domestic violence abusers in dating relationships to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System.

Penalties for Straw Purchasing: Creates federal straw purchasing and gun trafficking criminal offenses, giving new tools for prosecutors to target dangerous illegal gunrunners.

Clarified Definition of Federally Licensed Firearms Dealer: Cracks down on criminals who illegally evade licensing requirements and clarifies which sellers need to register, conduct background checks, and keep appropriate records.

Enhanced Background Checks for People Under 21: Requires an investigative period to review juvenile and mental health records, including checks with state databases and local law enforcement, for buyers under 21 years of age, creating an enhanced, longer background check of up to ten days.

Community Violence Prevention Initiatives: Provides $250 million in funding for community-based violence prevention initiatives.

The full press conference can be viewed here.